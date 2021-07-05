Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,821 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

MSI stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $222.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

