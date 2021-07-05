Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,321.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $803,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

