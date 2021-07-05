Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.05 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $179.29 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

