Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.63 Million Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of VEREIT worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.