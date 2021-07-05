Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $16,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

DHI opened at $92.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.92. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

