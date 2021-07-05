Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 10,972 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $17,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $126.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

