Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $15,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 467,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $190.55 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $197.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.67.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

