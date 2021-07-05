Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of VSE worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $636.47 million, a P/E ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.25.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.