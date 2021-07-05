Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $262.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.03. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $272.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

