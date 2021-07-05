Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several research firms have commented on MRTN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.