Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $65.75 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

