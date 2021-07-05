Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.20. 1,504,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,410. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.79.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

