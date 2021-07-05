Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 52 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $354.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

