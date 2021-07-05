Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires 3,353 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 746,729 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,624,000 after purchasing an additional 638,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,841 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $65.83. 47,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,838. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

