Proton (XPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.95 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00054823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.90 or 0.00820391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.95 or 0.08145773 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

