Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $43.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

