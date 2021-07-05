Prosight Management LP Takes $537,000 Position in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 205,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Sio Gene Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIOX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Sio Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 626,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,751. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

