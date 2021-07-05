Prosight Management LP Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Kezar Life Sciences comprises about 3.7% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prosight Management LP owned about 1.56% of Kezar Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $403,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,587. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

