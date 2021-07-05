Prosight Management LP Lowers Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prosight Management LP lessened its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 666,402 shares during the period. Prothena makes up about 12.3% of Prosight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Prothena were worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,798. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

