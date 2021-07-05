Prosight Management LP Has $896,000 Holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Prosight Management LP cut its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 674,795 shares during the period. Aptose Biosciences accounts for about 0.7% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prosight Management LP owned 0.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

