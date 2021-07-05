Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.0283

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $639,713.82 and $5,969.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00168998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,377.99 or 0.99699280 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

