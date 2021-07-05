Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 166.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 63.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

