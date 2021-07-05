Professional Planning Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Professional Planning lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 0.8% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

The Boeing stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.68. 15,722,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,510,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.72. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

