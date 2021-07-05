Professional Planning Sells 7,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Professional Planning lessened its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,059,000 after acquiring an additional 208,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FFIN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.38. 14,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,973. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

