Professional Planning Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Professional Planning trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in Adobe were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Adobe by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $593.07. 1,744,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $594.08. The firm has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

