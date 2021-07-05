Professional Planning Increases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Professional Planning lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,387. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

