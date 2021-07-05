Professional Planning Buys 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Professional Planning lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 90.9% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,623,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 37,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,464,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $56.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,505.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,508.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,368.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

