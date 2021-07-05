Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 733,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 631.9 days.
Shares of Prada stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70. Prada has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.67.
About Prada
