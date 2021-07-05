PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives $146.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences stock remained flat at $$165.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.