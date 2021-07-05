PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Societe Generale

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Societe Generale from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.72.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $170.66 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

