PowerTrade Fuel Price Down 16.8% This Week (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. PowerTrade Fuel has a market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $77,120.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00818938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.72 or 0.08004488 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

