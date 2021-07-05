PowerPool Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $31.50 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,371,345 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

