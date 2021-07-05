Portion Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Portion has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $5,632.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.52 or 0.00834342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.15 or 0.07990230 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,070,845 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

