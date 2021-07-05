Polkamon 24-Hour Volume Tops $439,311.00 (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Polkamon has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $439,311.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00135364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00167797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.29 or 1.00388531 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

