Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Points International worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Points International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. Points International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $255.49 million, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.84.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

