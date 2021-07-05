Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to announce sales of $66.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the lowest is $65.40 million. Points International reported sales of $40.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $295.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. 28,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,263. The company has a market cap of $255.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.84. Points International has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Points International in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

