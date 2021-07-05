PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,145 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises 2.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.50% of PNM Resources worth $21,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 22.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 641.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after buying an additional 424,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,689,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

