PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $938,635.84 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $938,635.84 and $683.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,485,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.