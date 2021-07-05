Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 46,106 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,106 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 393.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 102.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in International Paper by 76.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NYSE IP opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80. International Paper has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

