Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 183,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 306,837 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $75.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

