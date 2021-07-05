Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 21,691 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $21,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $565.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.03. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,464 shares of company stock worth $5,474,109. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.