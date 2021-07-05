PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RCS traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 84,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $82,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

