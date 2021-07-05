PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,946. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

