PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,946. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.