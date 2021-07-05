Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

