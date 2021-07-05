Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,320 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $58.96. 9,699,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,717,643. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

