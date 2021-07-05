Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,555 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.24. 4,171,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127,063. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

