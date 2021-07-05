Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $7.52 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.53.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.40. 1,187,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $84.87 and a twelve month high of $151.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

