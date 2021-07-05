Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,262,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.31.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.57. 459,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,960. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

