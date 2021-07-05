PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.90

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.90 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.64 ($0.30), with a volume of 356450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.96 million and a P/E ratio of -65.38.

In related news, insider Stephen A. King sold 100,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £20,175 ($26,358.77).

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

