Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $102,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.